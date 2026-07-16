Tragedy at Sea: Triple-Deck Pontoon Capsizes Near Alcatraz

The search for missing passengers from a capsized triple-deck pontoon boat in San Francisco Bay was called off by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday. The incident resulted in one confirmed death and three missing, presumed dead.

The boat, carrying around 20 people, overturned near Alcatraz Island on Tuesday after being hit by a large wave. Nearby boats, including a fishing vessel, came to the rescue of many passengers clinging to the boat's side.

Authorities confirmed one death at the scene. The identity of the victims was not publicly disclosed, but local media reported that the deceased was the boat captain's brother. Hopes of finding survivors diminished by sunset on Wednesday.