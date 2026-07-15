Tragic Turn at Sea: Alcatraz Boat Capsizes Leaving One Dead

A pontoon boat accident near Alcatraz Island has left one person dead and two missing, according to officials. The incident occurred when the boat, carrying 19 passengers, capsized near the historic site in San Francisco Bay.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with 11 vessels involved in the search for the missing individuals. The San Francisco Fire Chief, Dean Crispen, confirmed that the cause of the accident remains unknown, but he clarified that there was no fire on board.

Out of the 19 people on the boat, 13 managed to reach shore safely, three were hospitalized, and one person died despite rescue attempts. The picturesque weather belied the perilous strong currents at play in the bay, an area historically known for its treacherous waters around the iconic island now managed by the National Park Service.