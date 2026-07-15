Fire on San Francisco Bay: Dramatic Rescue Mission Near Alcatraz
The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search-and-rescue mission in San Francisco Bay after a vessel with 19 people caught fire near Alcatraz Island. One person has died, one is missing, and 17 have been rescued. A triage area is set up, and efforts are ongoing.
- Country:
- United States
A vessel carrying 19 people caught fire near Alcatraz Island, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to launch a search-and-rescue mission in San Francisco Bay.
The Coast Guard reported that 17 people were rescued, while local television footage showed the boat largely submerged. One person was confirmed dead, and another is missing.
In a statement, the Coast Guard affirmed continued search efforts and coordination with other agencies. A triage area has been established ashore for the rescued individuals as the situation develops.