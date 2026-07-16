Tragedy at Sea: Deadly Voyage of Rohingya Refugees

Over 500 people, mainly Rohingya refugees, are feared dead after two boats likely capsized off Myanmar's coast. These dangerous journeys, driven by violence and poor living conditions, underline the precarious situation for Rohingya people seeking safety in Southeast Asia's perilous waters, the world's deadliest route for refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:11 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Deadly Voyage of Rohingya Refugees
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  • Country:
  • Myanmar

In a humanitarian tragedy unfolding off Myanmar's coast, over 500 individuals, predominantly Rohingya refugees, are feared to have drowned after two boats seemingly capsized, as reported by UN agencies. These dangerous journeys highlight the ongoing plight of the Rohingya people seeking refuge in Southeast Asia.

The exodus, which started in 2017 following Myanmar military offensives in Rakhine State, has seen Rohingya fleeing violence and challenging conditions in Bangladesh's crowded camps. The high-risk maritime routes to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand became a deadly necessity, despite the potential for disastrous outcomes.

Recent incidents saw one vessel disappear shortly after departure, while another was believed to have sunk in hazardous weather conditions outside the usual sailing season. This humanitarian crisis is exacerbated by Myanmar's refusal to recognize Rohingya as citizens, further complicating their search for safety from entrenched conflicts and civil unrest.

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