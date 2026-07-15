ASEAN Envoy Revives Myanmar Peace Talks

In a fresh attempt to quell the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar, ASEAN's special envoy has initiated separate discussions with the country's military-aligned negotiators and various rebel factions.

All parties acknowledge that there is no military remedy to the conflict that has ravaged the nation, according to Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Thailand has declared its readiness to act as a mediator and host future peace dialogues, representing a critical step towards rejuvenating ASEAN's beleaguered peace efforts since the 2021 coup that resulted in countless fatalities and mass displacement.