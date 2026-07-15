ASEAN Envoy Revives Myanmar Peace Talks

ASEAN's envoy has engaged in talks with Myanmar's military-backed negotiators and rebel groups. All agree on the absence of a military solution to the civil war. Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, states Thailand is prepared to facilitate future peace talks as part of ASEAN's peace initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:43 IST
ASEAN Envoy Revives Myanmar Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

In a fresh attempt to quell the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar, ASEAN's special envoy has initiated separate discussions with the country's military-aligned negotiators and various rebel factions.

All parties acknowledge that there is no military remedy to the conflict that has ravaged the nation, according to Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Thailand has declared its readiness to act as a mediator and host future peace dialogues, representing a critical step towards rejuvenating ASEAN's beleaguered peace efforts since the 2021 coup that resulted in countless fatalities and mass displacement.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026