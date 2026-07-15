Thailand Faces Scrutiny Over Potential Deportation of Chinese Dissidents

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has voiced serious concerns regarding Thailand's plans to potentially deport four Chinese dissidents, cautioning about Beijing's escalating push for their return. The rights group warned that these individuals face grave threats of persecution if sent back to China.

Currently held in Bangkok's Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre, the four dissidents are reportedly at risk of deportation ahead of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's upcoming visit to China from July 16 to 20. Sunai Phasuk, HRW's senior Thailand adviser, criticized the Thai government's tendency to disregard international legal obligations in favor of diplomatic relations with Beijing.

The dissidents, all recognized as refugees by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), include former journalist Bai Zhaodong, Catholic activist Tan Yixiang, Falun Gong practitioner Zhang Xinyan, and China Democracy Party member Zhou Junyi. HRW highlighted cases of wrongful deportations by Thailand in the past, underscoring the need to uphold international principles against such actions.