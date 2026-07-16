Espionage Shadows: Czech Citizen's Detention Strains China-Prague Relations

A Czech national is under investigation in China on charges of offenses that allegedly threaten national security, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry. The detainment comes as spats over espionage add tension to recent diplomatic improvements between China and the Czech Republic.

The Czech Foreign Ministry revealed the detention occurred at the end of June while the individual in question was reportedly a businessman. Czech news outlet Seznam Zpravy suspects this detention might be linked to the January arrest of Yang Yiming, a Chinese journalist facing trial in Prague.

Yang is accused of engaging in unauthorized actions for a foreign entity, which the Chinese government has labeled as baseless. Meanwhile, Beijing urges the Czech authorities to release Yang, citing concerns over his rights. Despite these fractious claims, both nations are endeavoring to restore diplomatic relations, with ongoing discussions and planned visits by Czech officials.