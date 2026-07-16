Papua New Guinea Aligns with China's One-China Principle

Papua New Guinea has closed its Taipei economic office, aligning with China's one-China principle. The move, as appreciated by China, supports the strengthening of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. Financial challenges were cited as the reason for replacing the Taiwan trade mission with an economic office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:05 IST
Papua New Guinea Aligns with China's One-China Principle
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  • China

China praised Papua New Guinea on Thursday for its decision to close its Taipei economic office, aligning with China's insistence on the 'one-China principle.'

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, this reflects a growing global acceptance of the principle. The closure signifies Papua New Guinea's support for China on issues of critical interest, fostering a strategic partnership between the two nations.

Papua New Guinea had previously shut its Taiwan trade mission in 2023 due to financial constraints, opting instead to establish an economic office.

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