China praised Papua New Guinea on Thursday for its decision to close its Taipei economic office, aligning with China's insistence on the 'one-China principle.'

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, this reflects a growing global acceptance of the principle. The closure signifies Papua New Guinea's support for China on issues of critical interest, fostering a strategic partnership between the two nations.

Papua New Guinea had previously shut its Taiwan trade mission in 2023 due to financial constraints, opting instead to establish an economic office.