Papua New Guinea Closes Taiwan's Office Amid China-Taiwan Tensions

China's government announced on Thursday that Papua New Guinea has decided to shutter Taiwan's office in the nation, a decision Beijing has welcomed. The closure reflects ongoing diplomatic tension in the Pacific, a region witnessing increased rivalry between China and Taiwan. Papua New Guinea's foreign ministry has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

During a routine press briefing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson lauded the decision by Papua New Guinea, highlighting its significance in strengthening China-Papua New Guinea relations. Taiwan's foreign ministry, however, remains silent on the development. Historically, Taiwan has maintained a de facto embassy in Papua New Guinea, despite limited formal diplomatic ties in the Pacific region.

In recent years, incidents such as the 2020 altercation in Fiji involving Taiwanese and Chinese diplomats underscore the fraught relations. The recent closure follows a 2023 shift from a Taiwan trade mission to an economic office in Papua New Guinea due to financial constraints.