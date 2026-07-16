India launches indigenous time network to strengthen digital security

India has taken a significant step towards securing its digital infrastructure with the launch of an indigenous high-precision time distribution system that will provide a uniform national time standard without relying on foreign satellite services. The new 'White Rabbit Technology'-based Indian Standard Time (IST) Distribution Demonstration Network was inaugurated in Bengaluru by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The system has been developed under the 'One Nation, One Time' initiative and is expected to improve the accuracy and security of time synchronisation across critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, power and digital governance.

Reducing dependence on foreign time sources

Inaugurating the network at the Regional Reference Standards Laboratory (RRSL) in Jakkur, Joshi said the initiative marks a historic milestone in establishing a secure, precise and nationally controlled time standard. He explained that the indigenous system reduces India's dependence on foreign time sources such as GPS, strengthening the country's digital sovereignty. According to the minister, relying on a domestic time infrastructure will provide greater protection against cyber-attacks, data manipulation and disruptions that could affect essential services. The project is expected to become an important part of India's growing digital ecosystem by ensuring that sensitive infrastructure operates using a trusted and uniform national time reference.

Critical sectors expected to benefit

Accurate time synchronisation plays a vital role in several industries where even tiny timing differences can affect operations. The new network is expected to improve the stability of high-frequency financial trading, stock exchanges, digital banking transactions, telecommunications networks and national power grids. By delivering highly precise and synchronised time across these systems, the technology will support smoother operations while reducing operational risks. The initiative also supports India's broader efforts to build resilient digital infrastructure capable of supporting future technologies and expanding digital public services.

Collaboration between key national institutions

The project has been implemented by the Legal Metrology Division of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, which serves as the nodal agency. It has been developed through the combined efforts of several leading institutions, including the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The indigenous system operates in accordance with global Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) protocols, ensuring compatibility with international standards while maintaining India's own secure and independent time infrastructure.

Joshi said the adoption of uniform national time protocols will become a key foundation for technology-driven governance, stronger digital security and greater transparency in public services as India continues to expand its digital economy. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Anupam Mishra, Additional Secretary, Ashutosh Agarwal, Director of Legal Metrology, and other senior officials.