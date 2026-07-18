Judgment Under Fire: The Impact of Mass Immigration Judge Removals

The Trump administration's dismissal of over 100 immigration judges has prompted a UN Human Rights Council panel to warn about potential threats to court independence and the American justice system. The judges, employed by the Justice Department, adjudicate cases involving deportations and asylum claims.

Criticism from the panel highlights concerns over the so-called 'mass arbitrary removal' and the alleged politicization of immigration courts. An official from the Executive Office for Immigration Review emphasized the importance of impartiality and integrity among judges, noting actions are taken if systemic bias is demonstrated.

The panel criticized the administration for allegedly reshaping immigration courts to fulfill deportation directives, stressing immediate severe consequences. According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, over 100 judges have been ousted since January 2025, raising alarms over a diminishing judiciary amid increasing deportation actions.