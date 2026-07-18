Protesters Demand Modern Military Reforms and Leadership Changes in Ukraine

In Kyiv, protesters demand the dismissal of Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after President Zelenskiy's removal of a defense minister sparks outrage. Demonstrators call for modern military reforms amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Key appointments and reshuffles highlight a struggle between traditional military approaches and innovative warfare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:54 IST
Protesters Demand Modern Military Reforms and Leadership Changes in Ukraine
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Protesters in Kyiv are demanding the removal of Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's controversial decision to dismiss a popular defense minister. This has prompted calls for a more modern approach to warfare, particularly in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia.

More than a thousand demonstrators gathered outside the presidential office for a second day, voicing their dissatisfaction with Syrskyi's rigid command style and demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov, a tech advocate credited with recent military successes. Specific grievances include high troop losses and resistance to modernizing combat tactics.

The political crisis continues as President Zelenskiy's reshuffles aim to address the public's demands. The appointment of Ihor Klymenko to lead the national security and defense council and Yevhenii Khmara as acting defense minister signify attempts to align military leadership with progressive strategies. However, protesters maintain that profound military transformation is crucial for Ukraine's victory against Russian forces.

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