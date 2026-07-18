Trade Talks: U.S. and Mexico Set to Revamp Agreement

Trade negotiators from the United States and Mexico are scheduled to meet again in Mexico City to continue discussions on updating the North American trade agreement. This will be the third round of talks focused on critical areas such as steel, automotive, agriculture, and electronic payment systems, according to the Trump administration.

The U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, is expected to actively participate in these negotiations starting on Tuesday. His office announced his engagement in these discussions, emphasizing the importance of these sectors to both economies.

Greer is slated to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the National Palace. The meeting aims to assess the progress made in the joint review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, marking a significant step in bilateral economic relations.