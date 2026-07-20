KPMG Audit Scandal: A Pricey Lesson in Confidentiality

KPMG Australia has taken strict action against staff members involved in a scandal concerning the misuse of confidential client information. The firm announced financial penalties of up to A$180,000 on several employees following an internal investigation.

The scandal, which emerged in March, had already led to significant repercussions, including the resignation of senior figures such as the company's CEO, audit boss, and chairman. It was revealed that audit partners misused sensitive documents from client Lendlease.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is now investigating three partners over their involvement. KPMG's spokesperson reiterated that the conduct contradicts the firm's core values and commitments to client confidentiality.