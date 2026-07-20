The Daylight Saving Debate: Permanent Change in Peril

A bill to make daylight saving time permanent has passed the U.S. House but faces challenges in the Senate. Senator John Kennedy, who conversed with former President Donald Trump about it, supports the change despite significant opposition, describing the Senate debate as a 'dog fight.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 16:29 IST
The Daylight Saving Debate: Permanent Change in Peril
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  • United States

A recent bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives aims to make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the biannual clock changes observed since the 1960s. However, this proposal is expected to encounter significant challenges in the Senate.

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, recently revealed that former President Donald Trump personally reached out to him to garner his support for the bill. Kennedy has expressed his backing but acknowledges the considerable opposition among Senate lawmakers.

Speaking with reporters at the Farnborough air show, Kennedy stated, "It's going to be a dog fight." The outcome of this legislative effort will depend heavily on overcoming the resistance it faces in the Senate.

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