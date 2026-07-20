Tensions have escalated in the South China Sea as China’s coast guard accuses Philippine personnel of initiating aggression during a recent encounter. According to the Chinese officials, Philippine forces used paddles and sticks in a conflict on Monday. This comes after the Philippines alleged that a Chinese operative attacked their navy staff with a wooden baton.

The altercation unfolded when the Philippines dispatched two rubber boats from a warship China claims is unlawfully stationed at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. China’s coast guard described the incident as a routine patrol interrupted by unexpected aggression from the Philippine side.

In their statement, the Chinese coast guard criticized the Philippine boats for ignoring repeated warnings, claiming they approached and encircled a Chinese patrol boat dangerously. This situation adds to the ongoing diplomatic tensions over the contentious territory.