Dollar on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Swings

The U.S. dollar reached a one-week peak on Tuesday, influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. While tensions sparked concerns over energy disruptions, the prospect of a ceasefire offered glimmers of hope.

Against the yen, the dollar was stable at 162.50 yen. The euro stayed around $1.1415, and the British pound maintained its position at $1.3434, following Britain's new leader Andy Burnham's promise to uphold fiscal discipline. The U.S. dollar index, a benchmark against six major currencies, remained firm at 100.96, its highest since mid-July.

Markets were gripped by the Middle Eastern turmoil, with oil prices showing volatility near six-week peaks. In a significant move, Yemen's Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, heightening the risk to global energy supplies. However, ceasefire discussions provided some optimism. "We're hopeful for a pause in hostilities, but conditions remain volatile," said Rodrigo Catril, NAB senior currency strategist. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields inched higher as traders speculated that rising oil prices, spurred by escalating tensions with Iran, might impact consumer prices negatively.