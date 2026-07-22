Iran Executes Man Amidst Rising PMOI-Linked Protests

Iran executed Mehdi Khaneki linked to PMOI-related protests. Accused of aiding hostile entities and possessing arms, Khaneki faced execution for alleged crimes in January protests. NCRI accused Iran of torturing Khaneki and claimed increasing executions of PMOI members. The opposition group remains banned in Iran with uncertain local support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 17:08 IST
Iran Executes Man Amidst Rising PMOI-Linked Protests
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  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has executed Mehdi Khaneki in connection with PMOI-linked protests, according to reports from the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency and opposition groups.

Khaneki was accused of operational acts aiding Israel, the U.S., and other hostile groups, alongside possessing and producing weapons during January's nationwide protests.

The Paris-based NCRI highlighted claims of torture endured by Khaneki and reported numerous upcoming executions of PMOI members, while Iranian media have also noted several executions within recent months.

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