INSPIRE programme supports over 3.75 lakh young science talents

The Centre has reaffirmed its commitment to building India's future scientific workforce, with the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) programme supporting more than 3.75 lakh students and researchers over the past five years through scholarships, fellowships and innovation grants.

The figures were shared by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He said the Department of Science and Technology's flagship programme continues to encourage scientific talent from school education to advanced research while expanding opportunities for students from rural and remote regions.

Four initiatives support students from school to research

The INSPIRE programme operates through four major components that support young learners at different stages of their academic journey. INSPIRE-MANAK encourages students from Classes VI to XII to develop original scientific ideas and innovations. INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) provides 12,000 scholarships every year, each worth ₹80,000, to meritorious students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in natural and basic sciences.

The INSPIRE Fellowship offers financial support for doctoral research for up to five years, while the INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship helps outstanding postdoctoral researchers establish independent research careers with fellowship assistance and research grants.

Thousands benefited during 2025-26

According to the Minister, 49,805 students received support under INSPIRE-MANAK during 2025-26, while 24,276 students benefited from INSPIRE-SHE scholarships. The programme also supported 3,364 doctoral researchers through INSPIRE Fellowships and 477 postdoctoral researchers under the INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship.

Together, the four schemes have reached more than 3.75 lakh beneficiaries across India over the last five years, reflecting the government's continued investment in scientific education and research.

Focus on rural talent and innovation

Dr Jitendra Singh said several measures have been introduced to make the programme more accessible, particularly in rural, remote and aspirational districts. Awareness campaigns, webinars, orientation sessions and capacity-building programmes have been organised through State Education Departments, District Education Officers and schools to encourage wider participation.

Under INSPIRE-MANAK, District, State and National Level Exhibitions and Project Competitions provide young innovators with opportunities to showcase their ideas. Selected students also receive mentorship from leading institutions, including IITs, NITs, IISERs and other scientific organisations, helping them develop prototypes and strengthen their research skills.

The Minister said these initiatives have promoted scientific thinking, encouraged grassroots innovation and improved access to science education across the country. He added that states such as Odisha and Rajasthan continue to record strong participation under different INSPIRE components, and the government remains committed to expanding the programme to attract more young people into science and research.