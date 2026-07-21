India Strengthens Municipal Finance Through IIPA-ICAI Partnership

India has taken another step toward improving urban governance with the signing of a partnership between the Centre for Urban Studies (CUS) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The collaboration is designed to strengthen municipal accounting systems, improve financial management practices and build the professional capacity of Urban Local Bodies as cities continue to expand and face growing governance challenges.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who said that modern governance depends on reliable data, professional expertise and evidence-based decision-making. He noted that municipal accounting has become much more than a financial exercise because it now forms the backbone of transparent, technology-driven and citizen-focused urban administration.

Partnership combines governance and financial expertise

Dr Jitendra Singh described the agreement as an important milestone that brings together two institutions with complementary strengths. He said IIPA has developed into a respected centre for governance research, public administration and capacity building, while ICAI has earned recognition as one of the world's largest professional accounting bodies with extensive expertise in financial management and auditing.

According to the Minister, combining these strengths creates a stronger institutional foundation for helping municipalities improve financial accountability and deliver better public services. He also expressed confidence that the collaboration would continue to expand beyond the activities outlined in the agreement as both organisations identify new opportunities for research, innovation and institutional learning.

Three-year roadmap to improve municipal governance

The agreement establishes a three-year framework covering policy research, technical advisory services, training programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives focused on municipal finance. Both institutions will jointly organise workshops, seminars, conferences and webinars while preparing learning materials, conducting surveys and developing practical resources to help municipal officials strengthen accounting and financial management systems.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the nationwide presence of both IIPA and ICAI will allow these capacity-building programmes to reach municipalities across the country, helping Urban Local Bodies adopt stronger financial systems supported by professional expertise and modern governance practices.

Building on earlier reforms in local public finance

The partnership builds on discussions held during the National Conference on the 16th Finance Commission and Local Public Finance, jointly organised by IIPA and ICAI earlier this year. That conference brought together representatives from institutions including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the Reserve Bank of India, NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to discuss ways of improving local public finance.

The Centre for Urban Studies, established in 1966, currently supports urban governance initiatives across six states and three Union Territories with backing from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It has also started discussions with the Haryana government to support accounting reforms across all 87 Urban Local Bodies in the state, with the experience expected to provide a model for similar initiatives in other parts of the country.

Focus on better services through stronger financial systems

Representatives from IIPA and ICAI said sustainable improvements in urban governance require continuous investment in professional skills, institutional learning and technical expertise. The collaboration will support joint research, practical toolkits, training modules and a Training of Trainers model that can expand knowledge across states while contributing to the ongoing revision of the National Municipal Accounting Manual.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the partnership reflects the government's commitment to strengthening governance through knowledge, innovation and professional excellence, helping municipalities build stronger financial systems that ultimately improve the quality of public services for citizens.