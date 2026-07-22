India pushes stronger BRICS university collaboration at governing board meeting

India has stepped up efforts to deepen academic cooperation among BRICS nations by hosting the International Governing Board (IGB) meeting of the BRICS Network University (BRICS NU), bringing together policymakers, university leaders and researchers to shape the future of higher education partnerships across member countries. Held virtually on July 21 as part of India's BRICS Presidency 2026, the meeting followed the BRICS Network University Conference on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems conducted a day earlier.

BRICS members discuss expanding academic partnerships

The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. K. M. Praphullachandra Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education, while Prof. Sudarshan Kumar, Dean (International Relations) at IIT Bombay, presented an overview of the BRICS Network University, highlighting its growing institutional network and ongoing collaborative programmes. Representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates shared updates on their universities, research initiatives and academic partnerships developed over the past year, reflecting the growing importance of cross-border cooperation in education and innovation.

Delegates agreed that stronger institutional links, collaborative research projects and wider knowledge exchange can help universities across BRICS countries respond to shared global challenges while creating more opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members.

Traditional knowledge takes centre stage

The most significant discussion focused on the outcomes of the BRICS Network University Conference on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems, the first event of its kind under the university framework. Participants explored ways to document, preserve and responsibly share traditional knowledge while protecting community ownership, encouraging fair benefit-sharing and ensuring ethical use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The conference also produced a set of Guiding Principles on Strengthening Academic Collaboration on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems, which were presented before the International Governing Board for consideration.

Proposal for new thematic group gains support

Member countries also discussed creating a new International Thematic Group dedicated to Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems within the BRICS Network University. The proposal received broad backing from participating nations, signalling growing interest in giving traditional knowledge a permanent place within the university's collaborative structure. Countries agreed to continue discussions on the concept before taking the proposal forward.

The Governing Board also reviewed the BRICS Network University Action Plan for 2025–2028, examined progress on the development of a new university website, explored measures to improve academic mobility and joint research, and adopted the BRICS Network University International Governing Board Declaration. India thanked all participating delegations for their contributions and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing educational cooperation under its BRICS Presidency theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."