New Zealand schools move back to enclosed classrooms for better learning

New Zealand is moving away from open-plan classrooms as nearly 200 schools begin changing their learning spaces to create quieter and more focused environments for students. The shift follows widespread feedback from teachers and parents who said large, open spaces often made it difficult for children to concentrate and for teachers to manage lessons effectively.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the decision reflects what schools have been asking for during her visits across the country, with many describing noise and constant distractions as major barriers to learning.

Schools respond to classroom redesign programme

The Ministry of Education launched the Modifying Open Plan Classrooms Initiative at the end of 2025, allowing schools to register their interest in replacing open learning areas with enclosed classrooms. A total of 193 schools signed up for the programme, showing strong demand for changes. By June 2026, assessments had been completed for 46 schools, marking the first stage of the process, while construction work had already been completed at six schools. The schools that have finished the modifications are Beckenham Te Kura o Puroto, Foxton Beach School, Horotiu School, Karamea Area School, Levin East School and Nelson College for Girls.

Teachers report calmer and more focused classrooms

Schools that have already reinstated classroom walls say the difference has been noticeable. Teachers have reported quieter learning spaces with fewer interruptions, allowing students to stay focused for longer periods and participate more actively during lessons.

The redesigned classrooms have also given teachers greater flexibility to organise learning activities without competing with noise from neighbouring classes. Students who benefit from quieter surroundings, including many neurodiverse learners, are also finding the new environments more supportive.

According to Stanford, children learn best in spaces where unnecessary distractions are reduced, making it easier for both teachers and students to stay engaged throughout the school day.

More schools set to benefit this year

The Ministry expects at least 38 schools to receive completed classroom modifications before the end of 2026, with work continuing across the wider group of participating schools. Alongside the retrofit programme, the government has also ended funding for new open-plan classroom developments. Future school building projects will instead focus on learning spaces that better meet the needs of students and teachers.

The changes signal a significant shift in education infrastructure policy, placing greater emphasis on classroom environments that support concentration, effective teaching and student wellbeing.