India Hosts BRICS Health Summit 2026: Pioneering Global Health Cooperation

India is preparing to host the Sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting in Chandigarh from July 22 to 24 as part of its BRICS Chairship 2026. The event aims to bolster cooperation among BRICS nations on health security, digital health, and pandemic readiness.

Organized under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the meeting will advance discussions among health ministers and senior officials from participating nations. They will deliberate on various issues including access to affordable healthcare, traditional medicine, and the promotion of mental wellness.

With delegates from eleven countries attending, the summit underscores BRICS' expanding influence in global health policies. The official proceedings will commence with senior officials deliberating on priority areas, followed by the Ministerial Meeting led by India's Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on July 23.