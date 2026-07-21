India Hosts BRICS Health Summit 2026: Pioneering Global Health Cooperation
India is hosting the Sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting in Chandigarh. Focus areas include health security, digital health, and equitable healthcare. The meeting will advance the health objectives of the BRICS nations. Health officials from eleven countries will participate, strengthening the role of BRICS in global health cooperation.
- Country:
- India
India is preparing to host the Sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting in Chandigarh from July 22 to 24 as part of its BRICS Chairship 2026. The event aims to bolster cooperation among BRICS nations on health security, digital health, and pandemic readiness.
Organized under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the meeting will advance discussions among health ministers and senior officials from participating nations. They will deliberate on various issues including access to affordable healthcare, traditional medicine, and the promotion of mental wellness.
With delegates from eleven countries attending, the summit underscores BRICS' expanding influence in global health policies. The official proceedings will commence with senior officials deliberating on priority areas, followed by the Ministerial Meeting led by India's Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on July 23.
ALSO READ
-
President Murmu Begins Historic State Visit to North Macedonia
-
India Hosts BRICS Meet to Deepen Traditional Medicine Cooperation
-
India Leads BRICS Health Dialogue: Pioneering Global Health Strategies
-
Strengthening Ties: Connect with India 2026 in Morocco
-
Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Rattles Indian Government Amid Exam Leak Scandal