Tragedy Strikes in Thailand's Restive South: Violence Undermines Peace Efforts

In a tragic turn of events, five Thai security personnel were killed, and six civilians, including two young children, were injured in a violent attack in Thailand's restive deep south, according to a military statement released on Thursday.

The assault, carried out by approximately 10 assailants dressed in black, occurred late Wednesday at a roadside checkpoint in Narathiwat province, utilizing military-grade firearms and pipe bombs.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility, but the attack has been labeled as an act of terrorism and poses a significant threat to the peace process in the region, said government officials.