Weaves of India festival showcases 116 heritage handlooms in Delhi

India's vibrant handloom traditions are taking centre stage at the 'Weaves of India' Festival, which has opened at the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE) on Janpath in New Delhi. Organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) under the Ministry of Textiles, the festival will run from 24 July to 7 August 2026 as part of the lead-up to the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations.

The exhibition brings together an impressive collection of handwoven textiles from across the country, giving visitors a closer look at the skill, creativity and cultural heritage that have been passed down through generations of Indian weaving communities.

A journey through India's finest weaving traditions

The festival features 116 heritage weaves representing a wide range of regional textile traditions. Visitors can explore celebrated handloom styles from states including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura.

Among the standout creations on display are Banarasi, Jamdani, Kanchipuram Silk, Sambalpuri Ikat, Paithani, Kani Pashmina, Bawan Buti, Kotpad, Ilkal, Kasargod, Himroo and Risha. Each textile reflects the history, craftsmanship and distinctive artistic identity of the region where it is produced, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience India's diverse weaving heritage under one roof.

Promoting artisans and sustainable craftsmanship

The festival is more than a textile exhibition. It also seeks to encourage greater appreciation for authentic handmade products while drawing attention to sustainable and ethical production practices that support traditional artisan communities.

The event creates a meeting point for master weavers, designers, collectors, researchers, buyers and textile enthusiasts, allowing them to exchange ideas and deepen their understanding of India's living handloom traditions. Such interactions also help strengthen market opportunities for artisans while highlighting the importance of preserving age-old weaving techniques in a rapidly changing textile industry.

Celebrating India's living textile heritage

The Ministry of Textiles says the festival reflects the government's continued efforts to preserve and promote India's handloom sector through support for artisans, design development, market access and consumer awareness initiatives. By bringing together some of the country's most treasured weaving traditions, the exhibition celebrates the craftsmanship that continues to keep India's textile heritage alive.

Visitors can explore the 'Weaves of India' Festival at the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Janpath, New Delhi, until 7 August 2026, making it an ideal opportunity to discover the beauty and cultural richness of India's handcrafted textiles while supporting the communities that create them.