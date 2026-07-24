How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

South Africa's HIV response is usually measured through visible measures: whether antiretroviral medicines are available, how many people are receiving treatment and whether viral suppression is improving. However, research from rural KwaZulu-Natal shows that the system also depends on a less visible network of outreach workers, counsellors, peer navigators, prevention supplies and community organisations that help people reach care in the first place.

The study, "U.S. Funding Cuts and Health System Challenges in Community-Based HIV Programmes in Rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa: A Qualitative Study," is authored by Siphelele Thamsanqa Ngubane and Dumile Gumede of Durban University of Technology and published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Based on interviews and focus group discussions with 26 frontline workers and programme managers from two community-based organisations in uMkhanyakude district, it examines how recent U.S. funding cuts affected local HIV services.

Funding shocks do not stop at programme budgets. They spread through the health system, reducing outreach, destabilising staff, weakening follow-up, limiting prevention commodities and exposing the absence of credible transition plans. The study does not estimate how many infections, treatment interruptions or deaths resulted. Instead, it identifies the pathways through which service disruption could undermine HIV prevention and care.

Clinics Stayed Open, but Access Began to Narrow

Participants reported that community outreach was paused, scaled back or stopped after funding cuts. Some organisations no longer travelled into communities and shifted what remained of their work into clinics. For people already comfortable using public facilities, that may have seemed manageable. For young people and others who relied on community-based services because of stigma, transport costs, long waiting times or fear of disclosure, it represented a much larger loss.

Community organisations had provided counselling, HIV testing, condoms, lubricants, prevention information and treatment support. Their value lay not only in the services themselves, but in where and how they were delivered. They reduced the social and geographic distance between rural communities and formal health facilities.

The study challenges the idea that community programmes are optional additions. In practice, they often perform core health-system functions: finding people who need testing, linking them to care, supporting adherence and re-engaging those who have dropped out. When those functions disappear, a clinic can remain open while the routes into care become harder to navigate.

The implications reach across the UNAIDS 95–95–95 targets. Outreach and testing strengthen the first target, linkage and treatment initiation support the second, and adherence and follow-up help sustain the third. Disrupting community services can therefore weaken every stage of the HIV cascade, even when medicine procurement continues.

The research is especially relevant to South Africa's effort to close its treatment gap. It shows that access is not simply a question of whether a service exists. Access also depends on trust, proximity, continuity and the ability of health workers to reach people who may not come to the system on their own.

The First Loss Was Trust, Not Just Jobs

The funding cuts triggered contract expirations, job losses, salary reductions and shorter working weeks. Some frontline workers were retained for only two or three days. On paper, these may look like ordinary staffing adjustments. In reality, they dismantled relationships that were central to HIV service delivery.

Frontline workers often knew which beneficiaries were struggling, who had stopped collecting treatment, who feared visiting clinics and who needed additional counselling. Their knowledge was not always captured fully in formal databases. It existed in repeated contact, local familiarity and personal trust.

When these workers left, organisations lost more than labour. They lost continuity, community knowledge and the ability to follow up consistently. Programme managers reported losing contact with some young beneficiaries after frontline contracts were not renewed.

Health information systems are not only electronic records, forms or dashboards. In community programmes, information also moves through people. A worker who understands why someone stopped attending care may be as critical to retention as the database that records the missed visit. It means data systems depend on trained, trusted staff who can interpret information and act on it. When funding cuts remove those workers, monitoring, tracing and follow-up can weaken simultaneously.

The study also cautions against assuming volunteers can easily replace paid staff. Counselling, PrEP support, tracing and data management require training, supervision, confidentiality and accountability. Volunteerism may strengthen community ownership, but it cannot sustainably substitute for skilled and remunerated health work.

Donors Helped Hold the System Together

South Africa's strong domestic financing of antiretroviral treatment is a major public-health achievement. The study notes that the government financed 86% of antiretroviral treatment expenditure, while PEPFAR contributed 21% of total HIV spending in 2023. However, donor funding was concentrated in functions that are often less visible but operationally crucial. PEPFAR covered about half of prevention-related spending and supported outreach, treatment retention, services for key populations, logistics and data systems. This creates a policy paradox. A country can fund most of its medicines and still remain highly exposed to donor withdrawal.

Participants did not mainly describe the disappearance of government-funded antiretroviral drugs. They described the loss of the people and systems that help patients reach treatment and stay on it. They also reported shortages of condoms, HIV testing kits, educational materials and locally available PrEP. In some cases, workers borrowed testing supplies from nearby facilities.

These shortages weaken more than service volume. They damage credibility. Prevention programmes cannot build trust if they promote products that are not available. Nor can referrals to distant clinics always replace services that were intentionally designed to reach young people and other underserved groups where they live.

The broader lesson is that expenditure shares can be misleading. Outreach, prevention and follow-up may consume less money than national medicine procurement, but their removal can produce disproportionate disruption. Policymakers therefore need to map donor dependence by function, not only by total funding.

It means identifying which staff positions, commodities, data systems, mobile services and community platforms depend on external resources. Without such mapping, a funding cut may appear manageable nationally while causing severe losses in particular districts or among populations least able to absorb them.

The Real Failure Was the Absence of a Landing Plan

Participants described programmes ending abruptly, with weak handover arrangements, limited communication and no reliable replacement financing. Beneficiaries were left uncertain about where to seek support, while staff and community relationships were dispersed.

Funding reductions do not inevitably have to produce service collapse. Their impact depends on how governments, donors and implementing organisations manage transition. A phased withdrawal, clear timelines, workforce protection and agreed transfers of responsibility can reduce harm. Abrupt closure pushes the shock downward onto community organisations, frontline workers and service users.

In the short term, governments and donors should identify which HIV functions must be protected during funding disruptions, including testing, outreach, counselling, tracing, prevention, treatment linkage and patient re-engagement. Contingency financing should cover not only medicines but also the workforce and systems that make treatment accessible.

In the long run, community-based organisations need formal recognition within district, provincial and national health planning. That could include multi-year public contracts, clearer referral pathways, shared data systems and explicit inclusion in HIV budgeting. Funding should also become more diversified, with domestic public resources at the centre and donor, philanthropic and private-sector support playing complementary roles.

The research findings come from 26 participants in two organisations in one rural district and cannot be treated as a statistical picture of South Africa's entire HIV response. Data were collected during a period of intense uncertainty, which may have heightened participants' perceptions of risk. The study also did not measure changes in HIV incidence, treatment retention, viral suppression, hospitalisation or mortality.

The limits are vital because the research identifies plausible mechanisms rather than quantified health outcomes. Future studies should combine qualitative evidence with routine service data to track changes in testing, PrEP uptake, treatment initiation, retention and viral suppression in affected areas.