Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng's Roads and Transport Department has reached an agreement with provincial taxi industry leaders to address key problems affecting the sector and protect uninterrupted public transport services across the province. Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela met industry representatives on Thursday to discuss operating licences, regulatory compliance, commuter safety and the wider stability of the taxi industry.

The agreement comes as taxis remain central to daily travel for many Gauteng residents, connecting people to workplaces, schools, healthcare services and business districts. The department said reliable public transport is essential to the provincial economy and to the everyday lives of commuters.

Diale-Tlabela said every commuter should be able to travel freely and safely, without fear of intimidation or disruption. She said the provincial government would continue working with the industry to create a transport system that is reliable, affordable and compliant with the law.

Licence cases will receive faster attention

The main commitment is to speed up the handling of operating licence matters. This includes cases involving verification requirements and the inheritance of licences, issues that can directly affect whether operators are able to run their services legally.

The department and industry leadership will hold structured engagements on an ongoing basis, with regular reviews to measure progress and deal with unresolved matters before they affect transport services.

The department is also increasing direct contact with taxi operators, giving officials a clearer picture of the pressures facing the sector and improving oversight of how agreed measures are being implemented.

Joint action planned on safety concerns

Commuter safety formed a major part of the discussions. The government and taxi leadership agreed to work together on interventions responding to allegations of intimidation and harassment. The approach places responsibility on both parties to address risks within the sector and maintain public confidence in taxi services. It also links safer travel to stronger regulatory compliance and more responsive engagement between government, operators and industry representatives.

Cooperation seen as path to sector stability

The provincial government and taxi industry have recommitted to collaboration and accountability as they work through challenges in the sector. Their shared goal is an accessible public transport system that protects commuters while supporting lawful taxi operations.

For Gauteng residents who depend on taxis each day, the success of the agreement will be measured by safer journeys, fewer disruptions and quicker action on the issues that affect services.