Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct. Sources disclosed that 82 of the court's 125 member states voted for his removal, despite his insistence of innocence and claims that the dismissal process was unjust and lacked evidence.

The vote follows a statement by the United States, which has criticized the ICC as a threat to national sovereignty. Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, labeled individuals in the ICC as 'lunatics,' reaffirming opposition to any American officials facing trial there. The U.S. has previously sanctioned ICC personnel, including Khan.

With Khan's dismissal, the process to elect a new ICC prosecutor begins, expected to take place next year. Meanwhile, existing ICC warrants remain active, as only ICC judges can retract them.