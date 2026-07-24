ICC Faces Turmoil: Prosecutor Dismissed amid Misconduct Allegations
Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, was dismissed following sexual misconduct allegations. Despite his denial and claiming the process unfair, 82 out of 125 member states voted for his removal. This has coincided with the U.S. escalating its criticism and opposition towards the ICC, calling it a threat to sovereignty.
- Country:
- International Criminal Court
Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct. Sources disclosed that 82 of the court's 125 member states voted for his removal, despite his insistence of innocence and claims that the dismissal process was unjust and lacked evidence.
The vote follows a statement by the United States, which has criticized the ICC as a threat to national sovereignty. Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, labeled individuals in the ICC as 'lunatics,' reaffirming opposition to any American officials facing trial there. The U.S. has previously sanctioned ICC personnel, including Khan.
With Khan's dismissal, the process to elect a new ICC prosecutor begins, expected to take place next year. Meanwhile, existing ICC warrants remain active, as only ICC judges can retract them.