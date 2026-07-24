WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Funding shortages have already forced WFP to reduce food rations for refugees, placing added pressure on families struggling to meet their daily needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:49 IST
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October
Arduino Mangoni, WFP’s Acting Country Director in Burundi, said refugee families had escaped violence with little more than they could carry and now faced losing the food support that keeps them alive. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Burundi

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned that food assistance for more than 130,000 refugees in Burundi could end from October 2026 unless urgent funding is secured. Most of the refugees have fled conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, arriving in Burundi with limited belongings and few options to earn an income. WFP says it needs $35 million to continue food and nutrition support through August 2027.

Funding shortages have already forced WFP to reduce food rations for refugees, placing added pressure on families struggling to meet their daily needs. A complete halt in aid would leave many people facing deeper hunger and a higher risk of malnutrition. Refugees may be forced to choose between buying food, finding shelter, seeking medical care or meeting other basic needs. The loss of regular food assistance could also push vulnerable families towards harmful survival strategies and increase pressure on host communities near camps.

Conflict in eastern DRC drives displacement

Renewed violence in eastern DRC during late 2025 pushed more than 100,000 people across the border into Burundi. Their arrival more than doubled the number of refugees receiving WFP assistance in the country.

Some refugees have voluntarily returned to the DRC, yet continuing conflict and regional instability mean the need for support remains high. A worsening security situation could lead to further displacement, placing even greater demand on Burundi's humanitarian services.

Appeal for urgent international support

Arduino Mangoni, WFP's Acting Country Director in Burundi, said refugee families had escaped violence with little more than they could carry and now faced losing the food support that keeps them alive. He called on donors and the international community to provide funding before the current assistance runs out. Timely support would allow WFP to keep food distributions running, protect children and other vulnerable groups, and prevent the crisis from becoming even more severe.

A critical lifeline at risk

For many refugees, returning home is unsafe and opportunities to work remain limited. Food assistance is a central lifeline for families trying to rebuild their lives after displacement. WFP said the coming months will be critical for securing the resources needed to keep food and nutrition services available in Burundi through the next year.

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