Lithuania Boosts WTO Fund to Strengthen Trade Skills in Developing Nations

Lithuania has pledged EUR 30,000 (approximately CHF 28,000) to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Global Trust Fund for 2026, reinforcing its support for training programmes that help developing countries strengthen their participation in international trade.

The funding will support government officials from developing economies, including least-developed countries (LDCs), by expanding their knowledge of WTO rules and improving their ability to engage in the global trading system. The contribution forms part of the WTO's wider effort to build trade-related capacity and help member countries benefit from a rules-based multilateral trading framework.

Training helps countries strengthen trade expertise

The WTO Global Trust Fund finances technical assistance and capacity-building programmes delivered mainly at the regional level. Led by the WTO Secretariat, these initiatives help government officials gain a better understanding of WTO agreements, members' rights and obligations, and international trade negotiations.

The programmes also strengthen participants' ability to develop national trade policies, negotiate effectively and represent their countries' economic interests in global trade discussions. In 2025, more than 13,000 people participated in WTO technical assistance activities, with 29 percent coming from least-developed countries.

Lithuania highlights partnership and resilience

Lithuania's Ambassador to the WTO, Raimondas Alisauskas, said the contribution comes at a time when the international trading system faces significant challenges. He said Lithuania hopes its support will help developing countries become more resilient to external economic shocks while strengthening sectors such as services and digital trade. Alongside financial assistance, Lithuania also intends to deepen partnerships by sharing its experience in trade and economic reforms.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the contribution, saying it will help developing economies and least-developed countries build the expertise needed to participate more effectively in global trade, opening new opportunities for economic growth, resilience and improved livelihoods.

Long-term commitment to development

With the latest contribution, Lithuania's total support for the WTO Global Trust Fund since 2002 has reached approximately CHF 475,000, equivalent to just over EUR 510,000. The WTO says continued contributions from member countries are essential for maintaining technical assistance programmes that strengthen trade capacity, support economic development and help ensure that developing economies can take full advantage of opportunities within the global trading system.