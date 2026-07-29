Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength near a one-month high on Wednesday, driven by safe-haven demand following renewed hostilities in the Middle East. The anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the day added to the market's cautious approach.

Currency movements remained subdued in early Asian trading, with traders largely on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's announcement. Market expectations indicated a 33% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase. Adding to inflationary pressure, oil prices climbed after the U.S. military intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Iran targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East.

The euro struggled near a one-month low against the resilient dollar, and sterling hovered near its weakest point since July. Despite the uncertainties, experts like market analyst Fabien Yip believe the Fed will likely hold interest rates steady. The dollar's strength, particularly against the weakened yen, persists amid ongoing global and central bank policy dynamics.