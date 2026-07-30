Rhine River's Plummeting Water Levels Raise Concerns
The Rhine river in Germany is experiencing near-record low water levels due to a heatwave and dry weather. Despite the challenges, freight vessels are continuing their operations, according to reports from Germany's inland navigation agency.
- Country:
- Germany
Recent weather conditions have led to a significant decrease in water levels along Germany's Rhine river.
Amidst a persistent heatwave and lack of rainfall, the river's water levels are nearing record lows.
However, freight vessel operators are persevering, maintaining their shipping routes despite the challenges.