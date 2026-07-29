Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed plans to revive peace talks with Russia and to enable Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors. The discussions took place during Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, which included attending the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch advocate for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's private meeting with Trump in the Oval Office offered an opportunity to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, emphasizing anti-ballistic missile systems to counter increasing Russian attacks. Zelenskiy also noted a positive shift in U.S.-Ukraine relations amid new U.S. legislation targeting Russian energy sanctions.

Graham's funeral provided Zelenskiy a platform to engage with U.S. senators and reinforce Ukraine's strategic military alliances. Despite past tensions with Trump, recent diplomatic efforts and Ukraine's successes against Russia have warmed bilateral relations. The impending co-production of Patriots with Lockheed Martin aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.