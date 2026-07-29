Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

The U.S. military, in coordination with Saudi Arabia, conducted precision strikes in Iraq targeting militant groups aligned with Iran. The strikes, carried out on July 28, aimed to neutralize threats directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 06:00 IST
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants
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The U.S. military, alongside Saudi Arabian forces, launched precision strikes in Iraq targeting militant groups with ties to Iran, the military announced on Tuesday. This operation underlined a strategic collaboration to counter threats from Iran-aligned entities.

These forces were directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack U.S. military personnel and Saudi energy infrastructures. The strikes were executed on July 28 with the intent to neutralize incoming threats.

According to U.S. Central Command, the attacks targeting U.S. forces were unsuccessful. This development highlights ongoing tensions and military engagements in the region.

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