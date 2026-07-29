Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

The Trump administration has banned imports of new Chinese robots and power inverters to protect the U.S. AI sector from national security risks and push manufacturing back to America. The measures target Chinese supply chain threats, aiming to prevent data theft and cyberattacks, while exempting non-Chinese suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 05:52 IST
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters
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The Trump administration has implemented a ban on the import of new Chinese robots and power inverters, in a move to shield the U.S. AI sector from national security threats and encourage domestic production. Revealed by the Federal Communications Commission, these measures prohibit entry of new humanoid and quadruped robots as well as connected power inverters.

This decision underscores the administration's intent to protect the artificial intelligence supply chain from potential Chinese disruptions, including data theft and cyberattacks. The FCC, aiming to secure the critical infrastructure, has emphasized the risks these devices pose to U.S. economic and national security.

Despite these restrictions targeting Chinese firms, non-Chinese suppliers may find exemptions forthcoming. With Unitree—a significant player in humanoid robotics—feeling the pressure of this ban, U.S. Representative John Moolenaar hailed the FCC's move as a step towards strengthening the nation’s robotics industry and protecting the country.

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