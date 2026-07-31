China Minmetals' former GM under probe for serious disciplinary, legal violations

The ​former ‌general manager ​of China Minmetals Group, Guo ‌Wenqing, has been placed under review and investigation on ‌suspicion of serious disciplinary ‌and legal violations, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Guo, ⁠who ​is ⁠also the former deputy party ⁠secretary of the metal and ​mineral trading firm, turned ⁠himself in and is ⁠being probed ​by the Central Commission for Discipline ⁠Inspection and the National Supervisory ⁠Commission, ⁠CCTV said.