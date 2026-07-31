China Minmetals' former GM under probe for serious disciplinary, legal violations

China's former General Manager of China Minmetals Group, Guo Wenqing, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary and legal violations after turning himself in to authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 06:49 IST
China Minmetals' former GM under probe for serious disciplinary, legal violations
  • Country:
  • China

The ​former ‌general manager ​of China Minmetals Group, Guo ‌Wenqing, has been placed under review and investigation on ‌suspicion of serious disciplinary ‌and legal violations, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Guo, ⁠who ​is ⁠also the former deputy party ⁠secretary of the metal and ​mineral trading firm, turned ⁠himself in and is ⁠being probed ​by the Central Commission for Discipline ⁠Inspection and the National Supervisory ⁠Commission, ⁠CCTV said.

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