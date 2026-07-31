China Minmetals' former GM under probe for serious disciplinary, legal violations
China's former General Manager of China Minmetals Group, Guo Wenqing, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary and legal violations after turning himself in to authorities.
- Country:
- China
The former general manager of China Minmetals Group, Guo Wenqing, has been placed under review and investigation on suspicion of serious disciplinary and legal violations, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
Guo, who is also the former deputy party secretary of the metal and mineral trading firm, turned himself in and is being probed by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, CCTV said.