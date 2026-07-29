eThekwini Secures Convictions in R1 Million Cable Theft Case

The eThekwini Municipality has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of three people involved in the theft and destruction of municipal electricity infrastructure, describing the outcome as a significant step in protecting essential public services and combating infrastructure-related crime. The case, which involved stolen electricity cables valued at approximately R1 million, resulted in lengthy prison sentences for all three convicted individuals.

Joint investigation leads to convictions

The convictions stem from an incident in 2022, when members of the Umkhomazi South African Police Service (SAPS) acted on intelligence about electricity cables being stripped and burnt at a property near the Umkhomazi Police Station.

Following the operation, investigators from the eThekwini Municipality's Electricity and Energy Directorate confirmed that the recovered cables belonged to the municipality.

The investigation was carried out jointly by SAPS and the municipality's Infrastructure Theft Division, leading to the successful prosecution of the case in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court.

The court found all three accused guilty of damaging critical electricity infrastructure and possessing stolen municipal property.

Prison sentences handed down

The first accused, a 37-year-old subcontractor who was employed by the municipality at the time of the offence, received 15 years' direct imprisonment.

A 26-year-old second accused was sentenced to three years' direct imprisonment, while the third accused, a 63-year-old woman, was sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment.

The municipality said the sentences reflect the seriousness of crimes that disrupt electricity supply and place additional financial pressure on public resources.

Zero tolerance for infrastructure crime

The Electricity and Energy Directorate said the successful prosecution demonstrates its commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity services for residents.

The municipality pledged to continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate infrastructure theft, prosecute offenders and secure convictions against those responsible for damaging essential services.

It also reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to electricity theft, vandalism and all forms of infrastructure crime, saying the ruling sends a clear message that offenders will face the full force of the law.

The city has urged residents to report any suspicious activities involving electricity infrastructure, stressing that public cooperation remains vital in safeguarding municipal assets and maintaining reliable service delivery.