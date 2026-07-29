SAPS Appoints Sizakhele Dyantyi as Western Cape Police Commissioner

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appointed Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi as the new Provincial Commissioner for the Western Cape, entrusting him with leading policing efforts in one of the country's most crime-affected provinces.

Dyantyi takes up the position with 34 years of policing experience, having served in a range of operational and leadership roles across both the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. SAPS said his career has been defined by a strong commitment to professional policing, integrity and community safety.

Veteran officer takes the helm

Announcing the appointment, Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said the Western Cape requires experienced and strategic leadership to tackle its complex crime challenges, rebuild public confidence and advance the SAPS Reset Agenda.

Throughout his career, Dyantyi has served as a Station Commander, Cluster Commander and District Commissioner, gaining extensive experience in crime prevention, operational policing and strategic management. His academic credentials include a Master's Degree, an Honours Degree, a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and a National Diploma in Policing.

SAPS said his combination of operational expertise and academic training positions him well to lead policing initiatives across the province.

Provincial leaders welcome appointment

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed the appointment and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the new commissioner to improve safety across the province.

Winde said residents deserve a police service that is adequately resourced, intelligence-led and capable of effectively preventing and combating violent crime. He stressed that stronger cooperation between the provincial government and SAPS must be matched by greater investment in frontline policing, investigative capacity and intelligence gathering.

According to the Premier, the province continues to face unacceptably high levels of violent crime, making additional resources essential for dismantling organised criminal networks and improving public safety.

Focus on gangs and community partnerships

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, also welcomed Dyantyi's appointment, describing his experience in the province as a valuable asset.

She said his understanding of the Western Cape's unique crime challenges creates an opportunity to strengthen policing through improved partnerships, better resourcing of police stations and a renewed focus on tackling gang violence and organised crime.

SAPS said Dyantyi's appointment represents an important milestone for policing in the province and expressed confidence that his leadership will help strengthen collaboration with communities and stakeholders while enhancing efforts to create safer neighbourhoods across the Western Cape.