New Zealand ends greyhound racing as rehoming effort begins

Commercial greyhound racing has officially come to an end in New Zealand, marking the start of a nationwide effort to find permanent homes for around 1,400 former racing dogs. Racing Minister Winston Peters said the priority is now to ensure every retired greyhound has the opportunity for a safe and caring future.

The industry formally closed on 31 July 2026, following legislation passed by Parliament in April with support from all political parties.

Focus shifts to finding homes

The Greyhound Transition Agency (GTA) has been appointed to oversee the rehoming process through its Greyhound Rehoming Project, which is fully funded and already working with organisations experienced in placing retired racing dogs into family homes.

Peters said the programme includes financial support for owners and trainers so they can continue caring for the animals until suitable homes are found. The goal is to ensure the transition is managed responsibly while giving every dog the best possible chance of adoption.

Decision followed years of welfare concerns

The Government's decision to end commercial greyhound racing came after three independent reviews conducted over the past decade found consistently high rates of deaths and serious injuries within the sport. Those reports concluded that meaningful improvements had not been achieved despite repeated efforts.

Peters said public support for ending the industry was strong, reflecting growing concern about animal welfare and the future of greyhound racing in New Zealand.

TAB funds the transition

The Government said the NZ$60 million transition programme is being funded by the TAB using money that would previously have been directed to the greyhound racing industry. No taxpayer funding is being used for the rehoming initiative.

The final week of racing was overshadowed by the death of a greyhound that suffered a broken leg during a race at Addington and was later euthanised. Peters described the incident as a sad reminder of the welfare issues that led to the closure of the industry. He encouraged New Zealanders to consider adopting retired racing greyhounds, saying the end of racing offers an opportunity to provide the dogs with loving homes and a better future.