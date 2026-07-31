Moldova modernises Labour Inspectorate with EU and ILO support

Moldova has strengthened its labour inspection system with the opening of newly renovated and fully equipped premises for the State Labour Inspectorate (SLI) in Chișinău, giving inspectors improved resources to protect workers' rights, enforce labour laws and support fair business practices.

The upgrade was carried out by the International Labour Organization (ILO) through the EU Support to Inclusive Labour Markets in the Republic of Moldova project. The investment exceeds MDL 9.15 million (about USD 524,000) and forms part of wider efforts to modernise the country's labour market institutions.

New facilities improve labour inspection services

The renovated offices, located within the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, now accommodate both the central State Labour Inspectorate and its Chișinău territorial office. Alongside the physical improvements, the project introduced the Inspectorate's new website, ism.gov.md, giving workers, employers and the public easier access to information and a platform to report illegal workplace practices.

The improvements also help Moldova strengthen compliance with the ILO Labour Inspection Convention, 1947 (No. 81), which the country ratified in 1996. The Convention requires labour inspectors to have suitable office facilities and the resources needed to carry out their duties effectively.

Stronger protection for workers and employers

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Natalia Plugaru said a well-equipped Labour Inspectorate is essential for protecting workers while creating a fair and competitive business environment.

She said the investment provides inspectors with better working conditions and practical tools to carry out inspections more efficiently, while improving services available to both citizens and employers. Plugaru also thanked the European Union and the ILO for supporting Moldova's ongoing labour market reforms.

The initiative is expected to strengthen enforcement of labour legislation, reduce undeclared work and improve compliance with international labour standards as Moldova continues aligning its regulations with European Union requirements.

Technology and training boost enforcement

The project includes several measures to improve inspection capacity beyond office renovations. Labour inspectors have received 30 body-worn cameras, upgraded data security equipment and specialised training covering occupational accident investigations and gender discrimination.

New training programmes for SLI staff have also been developed, while a nationwide awareness campaign on undeclared work and occupational safety and health is being delivered in partnership with employers' and workers' organisations.

Building trust through stronger institutions

Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Moldova, said the investment supports safer workplaces, fair working conditions and stronger protection of workers' rights while bringing the Labour Inspectorate closer to European standards.

Claire Harasty, Director of the ILO Office for Central and Eastern Europe, said an effective labour inspection system depends on a clear mandate, skilled staff, modern procedures, reliable infrastructure and strong relationships with workers and employers. She said the project brings these elements together to promote a stronger culture of compliance and workplace prevention across Moldova.