UN rights chief raises alarm over crackdown in Uganda

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has voiced deep concern over what he described as an escalating crackdown on dissent in Uganda, warning that growing restrictions on civil liberties, increased military involvement in civilian affairs and a weakening rule of law are creating a climate of fear across the country.

Türk called on the Ugandan Government to uphold its human rights obligations and protect the rights of citizens to express their views freely and participate in public life.

Concerns grow after January elections

According to the UN Human Rights Office, repression has intensified since Uganda's 15 January 2026 general elections, particularly against individuals and groups perceived to oppose the Government.

The Office said it has received information indicating that at least 50 opposition leaders and supporters, five human rights defenders and five journalists have been subjected to alleged human rights violations. Reported abuses include enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment and arbitrary arrests or detention under legal provisions that the UN says do not comply with international human rights standards.

Türk said he was deeply concerned that people who speak out are increasingly being silenced.

Civic space continues to shrink

The UN also reported that 10 leading civil society organisations have been suspended since January, while other organisations have faced increased scrutiny and, in some cases, harassment.

Concerns have also been raised over greater military involvement in functions traditionally carried out by civilian institutions. Some media organisations have reportedly been forced to suspend operations temporarily, adding to concerns about shrinking space for independent reporting and public debate.

The UN said these developments have contributed to growing self-censorship and heightened political polarisation.

New law raises international concern

In May 2026, Uganda enacted the Protection of Sovereignty Act, introducing broad restrictions on international funding and foreign engagement with civil society organisations.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, the legislation includes severe penalties, with prison sentences of up to 10 years for certain violations. Türk said the law has added to concerns about the operating environment for civil society groups.

Call to uphold human rights

The High Commissioner urged the Ugandan Government to respect its obligations under international human rights law, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the Constitution of Uganda by safeguarding freedom of expression, protecting civic space and ensuring the separation of powers.

He also encouraged the Government to use the country's economic opportunities and renewed international financial support to address long-term development challenges while placing human rights at the centre of national policies.

Türk said the UN Human Rights Office remains committed to working with Uganda to strengthen respect for human rights and support an open and inclusive society.