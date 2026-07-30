Rebeca Grynspan Leads Early in U.N. Secretary-General Race

In Thursday's U.N. Security Council's first informal poll, Rebeca Grynspan, former Vice President of Costa Rica, emerged as the frontrunner for the secretary-general position. Sources from Reuters indicate this preliminary poll placed her ahead of her competitors.

Following closely behind is former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, securing a substantial number of votes as well. The contest, which is gaining global attention, saw unexpected rankings with Rafael Grossi, the Argentine head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, taking the third position.

Grynspan received ten 'encourage' votes in the non-binding poll conducted by the 15 U.N. Security Council members, highlighting her early lead. Rodrigues-Birkett and Grossi followed with nine and seven votes respectively, making the race intriguing with the potential for shifts in the dynamic as the selection process continues.