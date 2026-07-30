Former Costa Rican VP Leads Early U.N. Secretary-General Race

In an informal U.N. Security Council poll, Rebeca Grynspan, the former Vice President of Costa Rica, emerged as the leading candidate for the next secretary-general position. Following closely is former Guyanese Foreign Minister, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, according to diplomatic sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:30 IST
Former Costa Rican VP Leads Early U.N. Secretary-General Race
  • Country:
  • Costa Rica

In a preliminary poll by the U.N. Security Council, Rebeca Grynspan, who previously served as Vice President of Costa Rica, has taken an early lead in the competition to become the new Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Grynspan's candidacy is followed by Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, the former Foreign Minister of Guyana, as stated by two diplomats speaking with Reuters.

This poll marks an important step in determining the successor for the United Nations' top post, and further rounds of voting are expected as the selection process progresses.

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