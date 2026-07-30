Former Costa Rican VP Leads Early U.N. Secretary-General Race

In a preliminary poll by the U.N. Security Council, Rebeca Grynspan, who previously served as Vice President of Costa Rica, has taken an early lead in the competition to become the new Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Grynspan's candidacy is followed by Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, the former Foreign Minister of Guyana, as stated by two diplomats speaking with Reuters.

This poll marks an important step in determining the successor for the United Nations' top post, and further rounds of voting are expected as the selection process progresses.