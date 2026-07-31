Indian Railways Transports Live Donor Heart by Train for First Time

Indian Railways has completed a landmark medical mission by transporting a live donor heart by train for the first time in the country's history. The donor organ travelled from Surat to Ahmedabad aboard the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, reaching its destination in time for a life-saving transplant at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

The achievement marks a new chapter in the use of India's railway network for emergency healthcare, demonstrating how high-speed rail services can support critical medical operations where every minute counts.

Vande Bharat powers life-saving mission

The donor heart was transported on Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, with extensive planning ensuring that the organ remained within the narrow time window required for a successful transplant.

The operation brought together Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat State Police and medical teams, who coordinated every stage of the journey to guarantee the heart reached the recipient hospital without delay.

Green Corridor ensured uninterrupted transfer

After the train arrived at Ahmedabad Railway Station, a dedicated Green Corridor was established from Platform No. 1 to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre. The route, managed jointly by the Railway Protection Force and Gujarat State Police, allowed the donor heart to be transported quickly and safely to the hospital, enabling surgeons to begin the transplant procedure immediately.

Officials said the seamless coordination between railway authorities, security agencies and healthcare professionals played a decisive role in the success of the mission.

New role for railways in emergency healthcare

Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash described the operation as a proud moment for Indian Railways, saying it reflected the organisation's commitment to serving society beyond passenger and freight transport. He noted that every minute is vital during organ transplantation and credited the close cooperation among all participating agencies for making the mission possible.

Indian Railways said the successful transport highlights the speed, reliability and punctuality of the Vande Bharat Express while demonstrating how modern rail infrastructure can strengthen India's emergency healthcare system. The organisation also thanked the Railway Protection Force, Gujarat State Police, doctors, transplant coordinators and railway officials whose coordinated efforts helped save a life through this historic operation.