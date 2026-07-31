North West Steps Up Service Delivery Drive in Ditsobotla

The North West Provincial Government is taking another step to improve living conditions in Ditsobotla Local Municipality as Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi leads Phase 6 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme. The intervention brings provincial, district and local government leaders together to tackle long-standing service delivery problems that have affected residents across the municipality while supporting ongoing efforts to restore stable local governance.

Focus on fixing essential services

Communities in Ditsobotla have continued to face daily challenges linked to unreliable water and electricity supply, damaged roads, broken streetlights, inconsistent refuse collection and poorly maintained municipal infrastructure. These issues led the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to step in and support the municipality with governance reforms and measures designed to improve service delivery.

One of the recent developments is the signing of a Distribution Agency Agreement between Ditsobotla Local Municipality and Eskom. The agreement is expected to strengthen electricity distribution by improving revenue collection, enhancing maintenance of the electricity network and providing more reliable power services to local communities.

Infrastructure projects and community support

Government teams will carry out several infrastructure projects during the programme, including pothole repairs, road blading, regravelling and road marking on streets across the municipality. These activities are expected to improve road safety and make transport easier for residents and businesses.

The programme also includes the handover of 10 title deeds to beneficiaries in Boikhutso as part of a wider initiative that will see 250 title deeds distributed across the municipality. Residents who qualify for disability support will receive assistive devices such as wheelchairs, hearing aids and prosthetic limbs to improve mobility, independence and everyday living.

Strengthening communities and municipal governance

Food security initiatives also form part of the intervention, with the Boikhutso school community garden receiving vegetable production inputs and gardening tools to support local food production.

At the same time, officials from the Provincial Treasury, National Treasury and Ditsobotla Local Municipality will work together to improve municipal financial reporting. Discussions will focus on data cleansing and strengthening the accuracy of Section 71 financial reports submitted to the National Treasury database.

The Premier's Office said the Thuntsha Lerole Programme remains one of the province's key initiatives for speeding up service delivery, improving accountability and strengthening cooperation between national, provincial and local government in responding to community needs. Premier Mokgosi will be joined by Members of the Executive Council, along with leaders from the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality and Ditsobotla Local Municipality.