Soccer-South Africa confirm exit of Belgian coach Broos 

Belgian coach Hugo Broos has decided not to renew his contract with South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, after opting to retire from professional coaching.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:29 IST
Soccer-South Africa confirm exit of Belgian coach Broos 
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Hugo Broos has said he ​will not renew his ​contract as head coach ‌of South ​Africa when it expires this month, the country’s football association said on Friday. Belgian Broos, ‌74, has been at the helm of Bafana Bafana since May 2021 and led them to third place at the 2023 Africa ‌Cup of Nations as well as a first knockout-round berth ‌at the 2026 World Cup, where they exited in the round of 32 following a defeat to Canada.

The South African Football Association had reportedly offered Broos ⁠an ​extension of ⁠his contract to the end of the 2027 Cup of Nations next July, ⁠but he has instead taken the decision to retire from professional coaching, ​as he had suggested he would before the World Cup ⁠started. Broos became the oldest coach to win a match at the global finals ⁠at ​74 years and 75 days when his side defeated South Korea in their final Group A game.

Bafana Bafana’s next assignment ⁠is the start of the qualifiers for the 2027 Cup of ⁠Nations that ⁠get underway with a home fixture against Guinea in late September. Tournament co-hosts Kenya and Eritrea are also ‌in their ‌pool.

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