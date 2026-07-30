President Murmu, Amit Shah Meet Bastar Community Leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah interacted with Manjhi-Chalaki, the traditional community representatives of Bastar, along with the winners of Bastar Pandum, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The meeting brought together cultural leaders from the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, many of whom visited the Presidential residence for the first time while dressed in their traditional attire. The interaction highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage and its continuing efforts to preserve long-standing social traditions.

Amit Shah highlights changing face of Bastar

Sharing details of the interaction on social media platform X, Amit Shah said the visit reflected the transformation taking place in Bastar. He said the presence of the community leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan symbolised a region that is reclaiming and protecting its cultural identity after years of disruption caused by Naxalite violence.

According to Shah, Bastar's traditions and heritage, which had once come under threat, are now being preserved as the region moves towards peace and development.

Focus on development and cultural identity

The Home Minister said Bastar is progressing steadily on the path of development while strengthening its cultural roots. He expressed confidence that the division would emerge as the most developed region in Chhattisgarh in the coming years, setting new standards of growth while safeguarding its unique traditions and heritage.

The interaction also recognised the role of the Manjhi-Chalaki community leaders and the Bastar Pandum winners in preserving local customs, strengthening community identity and promoting the cultural legacy of the Bastar region.