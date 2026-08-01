Centre Reviews Final Phase of Bhalswa Dumpsite Cleanup

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal visited Delhi's Bhalswa Dumpsite to review the progress of legacy waste remediation, reaffirming the Centre's focus on completing the landfill cleanup within the planned timeline. The inspection was carried out in the presence of the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Urban Development.

The visit focused on assessing the pace of work, monitoring the progress of legacy waste clearance and ensuring that scientific waste management continues alongside the remediation effort. The Bhalswa landfill, one of Delhi's oldest dumping grounds, has been undergoing extensive cleanup as part of the government's larger strategy to reclaim landfill sites and improve urban environmental conditions.

Over 99 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Waste Processed

During the inspection, MCD officials informed the Minister that 99.07 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been remediated at the Bhalswa dumpsite as of 31 July 2026. The remaining mound of old waste is expected to be completely cleared by 15 October 2026, marking a major milestone in the remediation project.

Officials also shared that all waste accumulated at the landfill up to March 2026 is scheduled to be processed and cleared by 31 December 2026, bringing the site closer to full restoration.

Minister Calls for Faster Fresh Waste Processing

Reviewing the next phase of work, Manohar Lal directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to expedite the newly awarded project for processing fresh waste reaching the landfill. He stressed that faster execution would help sustain the momentum of remediation while ensuring that newly generated waste is scientifically managed without creating additional landfill burdens.

The Minister underlined that efficient processing of incoming waste is essential to prevent fresh accumulation and support long-term environmental improvement at the site.

Focus on Scientific Waste Management

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said the inspection reflects the government's continued commitment to the time-bound clearance of legacy waste and comprehensive remediation of the Bhalswa dumpsite.

The ongoing project forms part of broader efforts to modernise urban waste management systems, reduce pollution from ageing landfills and create cleaner, healthier cities through scientific processing and sustainable disposal of municipal waste.