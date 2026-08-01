PM Modi Inaugurates Viveka Smaraka, Calls Youth to Lead India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, also known as Viveka Smaraka, in Mysuru on Saturday, describing it as a place that will inspire future generations to serve the nation with dedication and compassion. Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari and reflected on the influence of the Ramakrishna Mission in shaping his own spiritual journey.

He said Mysuru stands as one of India's greatest centres of culture and heritage, where history, tradition and knowledge continue to thrive. The newly inaugurated centre, he added, would strengthen Swami Vivekananda's vision of empowering young people through character, service and nation-building.

Viveka Smaraka to Inspire a New Generation

Prime Minister Modi recalled Swami Vivekananda's close association with Mysuru and praised the support extended to the young monk by the then Maharaja of Mysuru more than 130 years ago. He said that recognition during Vivekananda's early years played an important role in his remarkable journey, making Mysuru a significant chapter in the spiritual leader's life.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Ramakrishna Ashrama for completing a century of service through its work in education, healthcare and disaster relief. He expressed confidence that the Viveka Smaraka would nurture young citizens who place the nation and the welfare of the underprivileged above personal ambitions.

Youth Driving India's Growth Story

Highlighting the role of young Indians in shaping the country's future, Modi said today's generation is leading India's progress in artificial intelligence, deep technology, innovation, space technology and manufacturing. He noted that India now has one of the world's fastest-growing economies, the third-largest startup ecosystem and the second-largest mobile manufacturing industry, achievements driven by the energy and talent of its youth.

Referring to the recent successful launch of a privately developed rocket, he said initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are gaining momentum because of the confidence and capabilities of young innovators.

The Prime Minister added that the government's responsibility is to provide quality education, modern infrastructure and opportunities that allow young people to realise their potential within the country.

Education and Sports Receive Fresh Momentum

Speaking about education reforms, Modi said more than 650 universities and around 14,000 colleges have been established over the past decade, while the number of MBBS seats has nearly doubled to around 1.4 lakh. He also highlighted the National Education Policy as a major step towards preparing students for the demands of the 21st century.

He pointed to the development of over 14,000 PM SHRI schools and 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, saying education should encourage innovation, creativity and scientific thinking rather than remain limited to textbooks. He also welcomed the opening of Sainik Schools and the National Defence Academy to women, describing equal opportunities in education as essential for national development.

The Prime Minister said sports have become an important part of nation-building through initiatives such as the Khelo India Games, adding that athletes from smaller towns are increasingly bringing international recognition to the country.

Call to Protect Heritage and Support Local Communities

Concluding his address, Modi urged citizens to conserve water, maintain cleanliness and preserve Karnataka's rich literary and cultural heritage. Referring to the Kannada translation of the Valmiki Ramayana, he encouraged young people to spend more time reading regional literature instead of remaining occupied with mobile screens.

He also appealed to citizens to support local artisans by purchasing Indian-made handicrafts, silk and sandalwood products, saying such choices strengthen livelihoods while promoting the country's cultural traditions. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Viveka Smaraka would become a lasting source of inspiration for young Indians working towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.