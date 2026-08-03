CSIR-CRRI Rolls Out Indigenous Survey Vehicle for Smarter Roads

The CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CSIR–CRRI) has launched an indigenous Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) to strengthen scientific road assessment and support sustainable urban infrastructure across Delhi NCR. The vehicle was flagged off by CSIR–CRRI Director Dr. Ch. Ravi Sekhar in New Delhi, marking the beginning of field surveys under the project "Implementation of the Standard Framework for Paving and Greening of Urban Roads in Delhi NCR."

The newly inducted Network Survey Vehicle will conduct detailed condition assessments of urban roads across the National Capital Region, generating accurate, data-driven information to improve road asset management and infrastructure planning.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Dr. Ch. Ravi Sekhar, Director of CSIR–CRRI, Dr. Thallada Bhaskar, Director of CSIR-AMPRI, along with senior scientists, engineers and officials. Speaking at the event, Dr. Ravi Sekhar said scientific evaluation of existing road conditions is essential for building durable pavements, improving traffic mobility, lowering maintenance costs and supporting environmentally responsible urban development.

Project Supports Cleaner and Greener Cities

The survey is part of a collaborative project between CSIR–CRRI and the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, under a Memorandum of Agreement. The initiative follows the framework developed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to improve urban road infrastructure while reducing dust pollution across the National Capital Region.

The project also involves the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, and focuses on four major areas: developing standard road designs and cross-sections, introducing greening measures along road corridors to control dust, implementing Road Asset Management Systems (RAMS) for better maintenance planning and promoting innovative technologies for road construction.

Advanced Technology Delivers Accurate Road Data

The indigenous Network Survey Vehicle is equipped with high-speed laser profiling systems, ultra-high-definition imaging cameras, GPS and GNSS positioning, automated pavement distress mapping and artificial intelligence-based data analytics. These technologies enable rapid and non-contact inspection of road surfaces without causing major traffic disruptions.

The system can evaluate pavement quality, road roughness, drainage conditions, shoulders and roadside assets while producing detailed information that helps engineers identify maintenance priorities more accurately.

Data to Improve Safety and Reduce Dust Pollution

The information collected during the surveys will support better pavement design, efficient maintenance planning, improved drainage systems and enhanced road safety across Delhi NCR. Officials believe the project will also contribute to reducing fugitive dust emissions, improving pavement quality and promoting more sustainable urban mobility.

The launch of the field survey campaign reinforces CSIR–CRRI's role in developing technology-driven solutions for India's infrastructure sector while supporting cleaner, safer and more resilient urban road networks.